REVIEW: Another Bombshell Revelation Drops About Jamie In The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘The Beating’

The new “Yellowstone” episode “The Beating” aired Sunday night, and it took fans on a wild ride.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

First and foremost, the biggest takeaway from “The Beating” was the fact that Jamie was adopted, and isn’t John’s biological son.

This has been a theory that has been floating around the internet ever since season one, and now it’s official.

Jamie’s birth mother was murdered by his father, who went away on a second degree murder charge. Dutton blood doesn’t flow in Jamie’s veins, and it was a fact John hid from everyone.

At the end of the episode, John tells Jamie to go find his birth father if he wants to and look into his eyes to see the evil.

This season has focused heavily on Jamie, and it makes me think that his time in the show might be nearing a rapid end. It seems like Jamie’s days are numbered. I could be wrong, but it certainly seems to be setting up that way.

First, we had the abortion storyline with Beth and now we find out he’s adopted. Would Rip kill him over the abortion? Who knows about the adoption? Would that make a potential violent end even easier?

Also, Wade Morrow and John clearly have a long and deep history. However, nobody outside Lloyd knows who Morrow was, which means he’s real old school.

He’s before the rest of the rest of the bunkhouse’s time. I have a sneaking suspicion that Morrow might be Jamie’s birth father, and that means a bullet is probably coming for him.

Speaking of Beth and Rip, they’re bound for the bliss of marriage. Again, this is something that we’ve all seen coming since season one, but now Beth is pushing for.

All things considered, it’s a great move. It further cements Rip’s status within the Duttons and it ties things together with Beth.

Finally, Kayce’s trigger finger was back in action in “The Beating.” During my interview with Luke Grimes, he promised that Kayce’s trigger finger wasn’t retired forever, and he wasn’t kidding.

He laid waste to that dude in an awesome shootout scene. Also, when he roped that dude, I damn near lost it. The badass version of Kayce was back, and it was awesome to see.

Overall, it was another great episode, and now we only have three left. It’s clear that John and this Morrow dude are going to have some trouble with each other.

Is he Jamie’s birth father? If there’s one thing we know about “Yellowstone” it’s that you can never rule anything out. I’m excited to see what we get next week! The action is getting cranked up, and we have three episodes to find out how the Duttons will make it through this!