What Is The Worst College Football Coach Firing In Recent Memory?

What is the worst college football coach firing in the past few years?

This is a question that the college football subreddit is debating after 247Sports published a piece looking at the different options.

I’m not going to count Texas Tech getting rid of Mike Leach because that was just an insane situation that had nothing to do with performances on the field.

Leach got railroaded by the administration, and hasn’t been relevant since.

So, setting Leach aside, the answer is simple to me, and it’s Nebraska choosing to fire Bo Pelini. The Cornhuskers getting rid of Pelini will go down as one of the worst decisions in the past two decades of college football.

You know what Bo Pelini did? He won football games, and he won a lot of them. Was he brash and difficult at times?

Yes, but he still won a lot. Then Nebraska thought he wasn’t doing enough and canned him. What has Nebraska done since? Nothing other than falling off a cliff into irrelevancy.

Mike Riley did nothing with the Cornhuskers, and Scott Frost has been nothing short of a disaster during his time in Lincoln as the head coach.

The craziest thing is that I asked pretty much every Nebraska fan I could when I visited Lincoln if they’d want Pelini back.

The answers were 50/50. There are Nebraska fans who legit think it’s okay he got fired because of his attitude.

I’m sorry, folks. That’s a loser mentality. Pelini won football games, and nobody else has won with the Cornhuskers since he left.

Nebraska will likely look back in 20 years at when it all fell apart, and the firing of Bo Pelini will be the moment they can circle.