Watch The Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘The Beating’

The preview for the new “Yellowstone” episode “The Beating” is out, and it’s packed full of action.

The seventh episode of season three airs Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it looks like it’s going to be out of control. (REVIEW: It’s Falling Apart For John Dutton In The New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘All For Nothing’)

In the short promo, Beth talks about marrying Rip, Kayce can be seen beating the hell out of somebody and Jamie appears to have more problems than ever.

Give it a watch below.

This could be interesting. Very interesting. Catch an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV tonight at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/SHS54kjyd4 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 2, 2020

I really can’t wait to see what we get tonight when “The Beating” airs. I have a feeling that we’re going to be in for a very crazy time, and I’m here for that kind of action.

Season three got off to a bit of a slow start, but things are fully off to the races now. That much is for sure.

The abortion revelation sent shockwaves through the show for fans. Judging from the promo above, Jamie’s problems aren’t getting any better. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Who will fall? Who will rise? What will John do next to protect his ranch? We’ll find out all those answers tonight with “The Beating.”

Make sure to check it out, and watch our cast interviews if you haven’t seen them already!