Britney Spears Father Calls #FreeBritney Movement ‘A Joke,’ Says He Loves His Daughter

Britney Spears father Jamie Spears called the #FreeBritney movement “a joke” and said he loves his daughter.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” the father of the 38-year-old pop star shared with Page Six in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

“The world don’t have a clue,” he added. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

Spears continued, while blasting suggestions that he’s stolen from the pop star’s estate, per Fox News.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” Jamie shared. “How the hell would I steal something?”

“People are being stalked and targeted with death threats,” he added. “It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans.”

Spear’s father went on as he explained, “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

It comes following reports the “Womanizer” hitmaker is reportedly struggling with mental health, not being held against her will as some fans have speculated.

As previously reported, Spears has reportedly been struggling and her medication to deal with her mental state has reportedly stopped working, sources told TMZ.

The pop star has “not been easy to deal with … she sometimes complains she wants more freedom,” sources told the outlet.

One source went on to speak about Spears’ conservatorship and criticized those who think that it should end. It has been ongoing for the last 12 years.

“These people who are screaming for the conservatorship to end, well if that happened and she hurt herself or died 2 weeks after would these people utter a peep?” the source added. “No way.”

A hearing on the conservatorship is next set for Aug. 22.