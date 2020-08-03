Disney Channel Star Ronni Hawk Arrested For Domestic Abuse

Disney Channel star Ronni Hawk was arrested on Friday for intimate partner violence/domestic abuse, per the Los Angeles Police Department jail.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the 21-year-old actress, best known for her role on the “Stuck In The Middle” Disney series, is facing a felony charge, per E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Aug 3, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

According to TMZ, authorities responded to a call at a home for an alleged domestic disturbance. Police said that when officers arrived a male on the scene was described as allegedly having visible injuries, including scratches. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Law enforcement told the outlet that Hawk and her boyfriend had some kind of argument that reportedly became physical. Hawk was then arrested because of the reported injuries.

She was later released on bond with the bail set at $100,000. The Disney Channel star is next set to appear in court on December 11 to deal with the charge.

No other details have yet been released.

Hawk, who played Rachel Diaz on the Disney show, also has worked on the program “On My Block” and made appearances on several shows including “Legacies” on the CW and S.W.A.T. on CBS.