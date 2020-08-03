Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys The XFL

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has bought the XFL.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood legend and RedBird Capital purchased the league for $15 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was set to go through a bankruptcy auction, but that’s no longer necessary after the “Ballers” star bought it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

This is going to be so awesome. This is the best news that we’ve had in a long time. The XFL was awesome before the coronavirus pandemic brought it to an end.

It looked like the football league from Vince McMahon was done forever when play was suspended in March.

Well, now The Rock has his hands on the spring football league, and it’s going to be absolutely epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Apr 6, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

The Rock, who played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, can serve as the public face of the XFL and as the league’s hype man.

From there, he can hopefully entice some big names into playing, and we can be off to the races again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Apr 1, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

I’m honestly more pumped for the XFL right now than I was when Vince McMahon announced that he was bringing it back. The Rock has the name recognition and energy to succeed. Let’s get this thing rolling!