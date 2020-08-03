Kanye West Makes Deadline For Presidential Ballot In Arkansas, Names Michell Tidball As His VP

Kanye West gained enough signatures Monday to be on the presidential ballot in Arkansas for the 2020 election and named his running mate, Michelle Tidball.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said the 43-year-old rapper procured the necessary 1,000 signatures to run as an independent in the state, per THV11 in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kanye West Says He’s Focusing On The Music Following Bizarre Campaign Weekend)

The rapper listed Tidball as his running mate, who has described herself as a “biblical life coach,” per Forbes magazine. Tidball, who is from Cody, Wyoming, runs an online bible study program under the nonprofit name “Abundant Ministries.”

Kanye West’s presidential campaign is still trying to get him on the ballot in multiple states, including Ohio, but their earlier efforts in New Jersey and Illinois may not survive legal scrutiny https://t.co/d5bATCdZgq — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 1, 2020

On the biography page, she is listed as having “various degrees in mental health and criminal justice” and she explained she previously worked as a “mental health therapist for ten years” before becoming a life coach, per the outlet.

The state will now have to go through the names to verify all the signatures are valid.

However, he reportedly didn’t make the deadline in Kansas, where he had to submit another 5,000 signatures to be on the ballot for the upcoming presidential election, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

A spokesperson for the Kansas secretary of state’s office told the outlet the necessary signatures were due by noon on Monday and nothing was reportedly turned in.

New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer earlier reported that West is reportedly trying to get on the presidential ballot in swing states like Ohio and Wisconsin.

The outlet shared that the hitmaker reportedly hired the Let the Voters Decide company to aid in the gathering of signatures ahead of deadlines in several states.

In Wisconsin, the rapper must turn in 2,000 signatures by Tuesday at 5 p.m., while in Ohio, he needs another 5,000 signatures by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

As previously reported, West is on the ballot right now in Oklahoma, but failed to get on the one in South Carolina. He submitted signatures in his home state of Illinois, also in Missouri and New Jersey for the upcoming presidential election.