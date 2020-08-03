Kanye West’s Signatures To Get On Presidential Ballot Reportedly Questioned In Multiple States

Rapper Kanye West’s petition signatures in multiple states are reportedly being questioned by election officials.

As West continues to work to get on the ballots in states before the November election, he faces challenges in New Jersey and Illinois according to a report published Monday by the Intelligencer.

Kanye West’s presidential campaign is still trying to get him on the ballot in multiple states, including Ohio, but their earlier efforts in New Jersey and Illinois may not survive legal scrutiny https://t.co/d5bATCdZgq — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 1, 2020

West was required to obtain 2,500 signatures on his petition to get on the ballot in Illinois. He reportedly faces three challenges in the state, and there is a claim that fewer than 1,000 signatures of the 3,200 that Kanye submitted are real. The rapper also failed to submit a vice president as his running mate, among other issues.

Hours before the petition was required to be submitted, Kanye had canvassers out at grocery stores attempting to obtain signatures hours before the deadline, the Intelligencer reported. (RELATED: Kanye West Files Paperwork To Appear On Ballot In New Jersey, Missouri)

West has been accused of fraud in New Jersey by elections lawyer Scott Salmon, according to the Intelligencer. Salmon believes that roughly 700 signatures are questionable.

“Why does literally every signature on the same page look the same?” Salmon recalled as he was searching through the petition, per the report.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

The rapper has also neglected to submit the names of people who helped circulate his petition, the Intelligencer reported.

West is attempting to get on the ballot in Wisconsin and Ohio, as well.