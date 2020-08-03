KFC Trinidad Removes Emancipation Ad After Receiving Backlash Over ‘Racist’ Imagery

KFC Trinidad removed an Emancipation Day ad after the fast food store received criticism over the imagery chosen for the ad.

KFC announced the ad had been removed Sunday on Instagram. The ad featured a piece of fried chicken with a common black power symbol, the clenched black fist, as its shadow.

“At KFC Trinidad, we always strive to recognize our nation’s multicultural history and make up, and to play our part in recognizing it,” KFC’s statement said. “Our intention was to support and recognise the importance of this historically significant event. We recognise that our posts commemorating Emancipation Day drew some negative response. Clearly, we got it wrong and we want to unreservedly apologise for the offence caused.” (RELATED: Officials Determine That Old KFC Was Turned Into Drug Smuggling Operation)

“As a result, we are reviewing the approval process of all of our communications to avoid situations like this reoccurring,” the statement continued.

even a stormfront user could not conceive of a parody more racist than a piece of fried chicken offering the black power salute. pic.twitter.com/CnFHmCIxZG — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 3, 2020

The ad made its rounds on social media with users pointing out the “racist” imagery.

Emancipation Day is a public holiday in Caribbean countries that celebrates the end of slavery in the British empire, according to Office Holidays. The holiday celebrates events that took place on Aug. 1, 1835, but some Caribbean countries celebrate the day on different days.

Trinidad and Tobago celebrated on Aug. 1.