The Las Vegas Raiders won’t have fans at home games during the 2020 season.

According to an email tweeted by Darren Rovell, the Raiders informed fans that there’d be no spectators at games during the first season at Allegiant Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It is the first year of the stadium and the team being in Las Vegas. You can read the email below.

Raiders last team to announce season ticket holder plan, decide to play season in new stadium without fans… pic.twitter.com/zEIJesIVHC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 3, 2020

This obviously sucks big time for the Raiders and all the fans in Las Vegas who were pumped to see the team play in their inaugural season in the city.

The Raiders literally built a state of the art stadium to welcome to the city. Now, fans won’t be in it for at least another year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Jul 27, 2020 at 10:31am PDT

The bad news with coronavirus truly never ends. With every single day that goes by, we get more and more bad news.

It’s a never ending stream of bad news in the world of sports, and I can promise that the Raiders won’t be the last ones to make this call.

You can guarantee that more NFL teams will do the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Aug 3, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

Hopefully, fans will be in the seats in 2021. If not, then we have way bigger problems in our hands than football stadium capacity.