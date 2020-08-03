Leonardo DiCaprio Agrees To Content Deal With Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio is taking his talents to Apple.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary actor has reached a deal with Apple to create TV shows and movies through his company Appian Way. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

DiCaprio is already in the process of creating the highly-anticipated movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple, according to the same report. Apple paid $200 million for the movie.

Folks, no matter what you think about DiCaprio or his movies, this is amazing news. Why is it amazing news?

Well, as you all know, I’m a huge fan of the streaming wars. Whenever one streaming giant ups the ante with a big move, it forces everyone else to do the same.

Apple going out and signing Leonardo DiCaprio is about as big of a move as a company can make. The tech company just smashed a grand slam.

Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t just a good actor. He’s one of the best actors to ever live, and he’s now taking his talents to Apple.

I have no doubt at all that he’s going to be dropping some fire movies and TV shows. The biggest question now is how will Netflix respond.

Netflix is the king, and there’s no way they let this go unanswered.

I can’t wait to see what DiCaprio brings to the table for Apple. Something tells me that movie fans are in for a very fun time.