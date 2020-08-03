Country Music Star Luke Combs Shares Beautiful Behind The Scenes Wedding Photos

Country music star Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking tied the knot Saturday.

Both Combs and Hocking shared photos on the beach in Florida where the wedding ceremony was held, according to a report published by Fox News. The photos showed Hocking in her absolutely stunning wedding dress holding the most beautiful bouquet of flowers I have ever seen.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Combs captioned his post. “I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever.”

Hocking shared the same photos on her own Instagram. (RELATED: Dennis Quaid Secretly Marries Laura Savoie Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

“Yesterday was the most special day!!” Hocking captioned her own post. “I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!”

The two photos that the new couple shared were so gorgeous and Hocking claimed she’s going to share even more photos soon. I can’t wait to see the rest of the photos. Since the two photos shared were as pretty as they are, I have no doubt that the ceremony was one of the most beautiful ever.