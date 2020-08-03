Multiple NHL Players Kneel During The National Anthem

Four NHL players kneeled during the national anthem Monday night prior to the Dallas Stars playing the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to Mike Leslie, Stars players Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson and Vegas players Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner all took a knee during the anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of their kneeling below.

Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin, Jason Dickinson took a knee tonight during the national anthem, in support of racial equality. They were joined on a knee buy two Vegas Golden Knights, Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner.pic.twitter.com/y6f91IgKEP — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 3, 2020

Congrats, everyone. We’ve officially done it! All the major sports leagues underway have kneeling. The NHL was the last to fall, but it finally fell.

The NBA, MLB and NHL all now have kneeling during the national anthem. You can also guarantee that the NFL will also have plenty of their own protests.

In case you thought this was going away, I can promise that it’s not.

Four NHL players kneeled during the national anthem tonight. Congrats, everyone. We made sports about political debates instead of competition. pic.twitter.com/hHOFDWVY86 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 3, 2020

I just don’t understand this move at all. I don’t get it one bit. Sports are meant to unify people. How does kneeling during the national anthem unify anyone?

The answer is that it doesn’t. It only serves to divide and upset people. The games stop becoming about the scoreboard and start becoming about partisan issues.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

I really wish this national anthem nonsense would end, but we all know it won’t. Welcome to sports in 2020.