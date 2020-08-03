Editorial

Multiple NHL Players Kneel During The National Anthem

NHL Kneeling (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Four NHL players kneeled during the national anthem Monday night prior to the Dallas Stars playing the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to Mike Leslie, Stars players Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson and Vegas players Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner all took a knee during the anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of their kneeling below.

Congrats, everyone. We’ve officially done it! All the major sports leagues underway have kneeling. The NHL was the last to fall, but it finally fell.

The NBA, MLB and NHL all now have kneeling during the national anthem. You can also guarantee that the NFL will also have plenty of their own protests.

In case you thought this was going away, I can promise that it’s not.

I just don’t understand this move at all. I don’t get it one bit. Sports are meant to unify people. How does kneeling during the national anthem unify anyone?

The answer is that it doesn’t. It only serves to divide and upset people. The games stop becoming about the scoreboard and start becoming about partisan issues.

I really wish this national anthem nonsense would end, but we all know it won’t. Welcome to sports in 2020.