Orlando Magic Player Jonathan Isaac Tears His ACL

Jonathan Isaac (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1290081600063934465)

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac tore his ACL during a Sunday loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Isaac, who famously stood alone during the national anthem, cut down the lane and blasted his knee while trying to stop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was clear immediately that he was seriously injured. You can watch the play below.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Isaac tore his ACL in his left leg, and that means he’s done for the year.

This is just horrible, and there’s no other way to put it. Isaac has blown up over the past few days because of his national anthem stance.

He seemingly became one of the most popular players in the NBA over the past few days. Now, he’s done for the year after a gruesome knee injury.

Hopefully, Isaac is able to bounce back better than ever after surgery. He’s only 22, which means his body should be just fine to make a recovery.

He has a bright future ahead of him, and you never want to see guy like that get hurt.