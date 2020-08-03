Orlando Magic Player Jonathan Isaac Tears His ACL

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac tore his ACL during a Sunday loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Isaac, who famously stood alone during the national anthem, cut down the lane and blasted his knee while trying to stop.

It was clear immediately that he was seriously injured. You can watch the play below.

Jonathan Isaac was taken off the court in a wheelchair following an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/z4D9zd4baH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2020

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Isaac tore his ACL in his left leg, and that means he’s done for the year.

Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2020

This is just horrible, and there’s no other way to put it. Isaac has blown up over the past few days because of his national anthem stance.

He seemingly became one of the most popular players in the NBA over the past few days. Now, he’s done for the year after a gruesome knee injury.

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of the NBA took a knee, Isaac stood with pride for America. Sometimes, when you stand for what is right, you must stand alone. pic.twitter.com/fl4cb2qbtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 31, 2020

Hopefully, Isaac is able to bounce back better than ever after surgery. He’s only 22, which means his body should be just fine to make a recovery.

He has a bright future ahead of him, and you never want to see guy like that get hurt.