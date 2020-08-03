Seattle Police Chief Calls On City Council To Stop Protesters From Coming To Officials’ Homes

Seattle’s police chief addressed a letter to the Seattle City Council informing them that protesters had targeted her home at night, and urged them to call for the end of such tactics.

Police Chief Carmen Best sent the letter to the president and public safety chair of the council Monday, and explained how a residence of hers was visited by a “large group of aggressive protestors” who were fended off from illegal behavior by neighbors “despite repeated attempts to do so.”

Chief Best’s letter to the Seattle City Council. https://t.co/LUbTgR2LZn — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 3, 2020

“I urge both of you, and the entire council, to stand up for what is right,” the letter read. “These direct actions against elected officials, and especially civil servants like myself, are out of line with and go against every democratic principle that guides our nation.”

“Before this devolves into the new way of doing business by mob rule here in Seattle, and across the nation, elected officials like you must forcefully call for the end of these tactics,” it continued.

I implore the public to please protest peacefully this weekend, particularly in light of the President making good on threats to send federal forces into American cities. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 24, 2020

Nearly 2,000 protesters went to Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s home in July, despite the address being protected by state law confidentiality due to her work as a U.S. attorney dealing with drug cartels. (RELATED: Seattle Police Department Battles Rioters As Construction Site Set Aflame)

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant participated in a previous march and rally in the mayor’s neighborhood, prompting the mayor to call for a full council investigation of Sawant, who Durkan said acted “with reckless disregard for the safety of her family,” according to KIRO 7.

Durkan has proposed $20 million in cuts to the police department budget, which will be supplemented with the city council’s 39 amendments that include laying off 32% of employees at the department, according to KOMO. City council also called for the creation of a civilian-led violence prevention unit to handle a majority of the calls the police department currently receives.