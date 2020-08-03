Stadium Lights Go Out During NHL Game Between The Canucks And Wild

Rogers Place went dark Sunday during a game between the Canucks and Wild.

Late in the third period, the lights in the stadium just completely cut out as the Wild were on their way to a 3-0 victory.

It’s not like they dimmed. The entire place went dark. Watch the bizarre moment unfold below.

The lights just went out in the middle of play…. 2020. ????#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/oEmLjlz1y3 — #StanleyCup Qualifiers on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 3, 2020

Can anything go correctly in 2020? Even when we do have sports going, we still have coronavirus outbreaks and now the NHL can’t even keep the stadium lights on.

It’s one disaster after another in the world of sports during the pandemic!

The stages are set #StanleyCup

➡ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

⬅ Rogers Place in Edmonton pic.twitter.com/7eE4peXBW6 — NHL (@NHL) July 26, 2020

Obviously, I’m mostly just kidding. Lights going out isn’t really comparable to a global pandemic that’s brought society to a halt, but it is damn funny.

At this point, I wouldn’t rule out anything happening. Literally nothing going wrong surprises me anymore. I just expect things to go off the rails.

The lights going out in an NHL stadium is just the latest example.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Wild (@minnesotawild) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what goes wrong next!