The Sun Belt conference will play a full football schedule in the fall.

Unlike most conferences, the Sun Belt won’t shrink the schedule. According to Keff Ciardello, the Sun Belt will keep the eight game conference slate and the non-conference will also remain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: #TXST and #SMU have agreed to move up the season opener in San Marcos from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29. Sun Belt keeping nonconference and eight-game conference schedule. Official announcement coming later today. #TXST will begin fall camp this morning. — Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) August 3, 2020

Brett McMurphy confirmed that the Sun Belt is riding with 12 games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sun Belt schools to play original 12-game schedules, including 8 conference games, sources told @Stadium. 1st report by @Keff_C. Teams not required to, but may replace canceled nonconference games as needed. Sun Belt title game could be pushed back 1 week to Dec. 12, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 3, 2020

I’m glad to see at least one major college football conference plans on sticking with the schedule as planned during the pandemic.

Every major conference has had to implement huge changes. Non-conference games are gone in the PAC-12, SEC and Big 10.

The ACC went to 10 conference games with a single non-conference matchup. Yet, the Sun Belt is out here riding high.

Let’s hope the Sun Belt sticks with this plan, and nothing changes. Obviously, when you’re dealing with a pandemic, there are a ton of variables.

It’s a very fluid situation, but we need something to cheer for. An FBS conference playing a full slate is great news. I can’t wait to see what happens.