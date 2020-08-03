Editorial

The Sun Belt Conference Will Play A Full Football Schedule In The Fall

The Sun Belt conference will play a full football schedule in the fall.

Unlike most conferences, the Sun Belt won’t shrink the schedule. According to Keff Ciardello, the Sun Belt will keep the eight game conference slate and the non-conference will also remain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brett McMurphy confirmed that the Sun Belt is riding with 12 games during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m glad to see at least one major college football conference plans on sticking with the schedule as planned during the pandemic.

Every major conference has had to implement huge changes. Non-conference games are gone in the PAC-12, SEC and Big 10.

The ACC went to 10 conference games with a single non-conference matchup. Yet, the Sun Belt is out here riding high.

 

Let’s hope the Sun Belt sticks with this plan, and nothing changes. Obviously, when you’re dealing with a pandemic, there are a ton of variables.

It’s a very fluid situation, but we need something to cheer for. An FBS conference playing a full slate is great news. I can’t wait to see what happens.