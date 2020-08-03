Trey Gowdy: ‘Nancy Pelosi Really Owes Dr. Birx An Apology’

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi owes White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx “an apology.”

The former Republican South Carolina lawmaker’s comments on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing” came after Pelosi reportedly called Birx “horrible” and “the worst” during a private White House meeting last Thursday, then publicly stated her lack of confidence during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Dr. Birx responded by defending her “data-driven” approach during a “State of the Union” appearance Sunday with CNN guest-anchor Dana Bash.

“I know that no one is infallible and people have made mistakes across the board,” Fox News anchor Dana Perino told Gowdy. “Some have gone after Fauci, now you have Pelosi and Democrats going after Dr. Birx. Not helpful?”

“No,” Gowdy responded. “I have no idea the politics of Dr. Birx or Fauci. This is what I’m thinking about, remember when Nancy Pelosi said you cannot in any way, shape, or form critique Vindman because he wore the uniform of this country? So did Deborah Birx. So if we’re gonna have a rule that people in the military are off-limits, then at least respect her for wearing the uniform and being smart enough to be a medical doctor.”

Gowdy said he doesn’t expect Birx “to be perfect.” (RELATED: ‘What A Fraud This Guy Is’: Tucker Carlson Rips Dr. Fauci For Dodging Jim Jordan’s Questions About Protests)

“I’ll just settle for being honest and being fair and I think Deborah Birx has been that from the very first time I saw her,” he continued. “And Nancy Pelosi really owes Dr. Birx an apology. I understand she doesn’t like the president, that’s fine, but don’t drag in people who have served the country in uniform and someone who is as apolitical from my standpoint as she can possibly be and that would be Deborah Birx.”