Tucker Carlson: ‘Normal Americans … Don’t Have The Same Privilege As John Lewis’ Friends’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said during a segment of Monday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that most Americans wouldn’t have been able to “say goodbye to those they love at large funerals” like the one for the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis that took place last week.

The late Civil Rights icon was memorialized in a series of events last week that culminated in a crowded funeral where former President Barack Obama used a portion of his eulogy to slam the Senate filibuster as a “Jim Crow relic.”

Carlson argued that strict social distancing rules like the ones that exist in Washington D.C. are “a lot to ask of a population,” but only work if they apply “to everyone, because science doesn’t work if it only applies to the people without power and not to the people who do have power.”

“But that’s exactly what’s happening,” he said.

“Those rules do not apply, those quarantine rules, to the hundreds of Democrats who huddled together at Congressman John Lewis’ funeral slash political rally last week,” said the Fox News host. “Remember that one? That the networks aired for hours, where Barack Obama shouted about Senate procedure at a funeral?”

“The people who went to that are exempt because somehow shouting left-wing slogans in church is “official government business,” unlike having a church service in Michigan, for example, or conducting a neighborhood cookout in Washington,” he continued.

Carlson pointed out that ordinary Americans “are still subject to CDC guidelines.” (RELATED: ‘Divisive And Deeply Dishonest Campaign Speech’: Tucker Carlson Blasts Obama For Politicizing John Lewis Funeral)

“They are not in Congress,” he said. “And those guidelines recommend limiting funerals to immediate family members. So they don’t get to say goodbye to those they love at large funerals. They don’t have the same privilege as John Lewis’ friends. But our leaders don’t care. They don’t want you to complain. You shouldn’t be allowed to complain.”