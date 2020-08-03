Report: Trump USAID Appointee Merritt Corrigan To Leave Agency

A Trump appointee to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is leaving the agency, numerous sources reported Monday.

“Effective 3:00 P.M., on August 3, 2020, Ms. Merritt Corrigan is no longer an employee” at USAID, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Merritt Corrigan, the deputy White House liaison at USAID, unlocked her Twitter account after previously setting it to private to detail what she called “anti-Christian sentiment” within the agency Monday. The spokesperson told CBS that they would investigate complaints of anti-Christian bias at the agency.

“For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans,” Corrigan tweeted Monday.

“US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First.”

“I watched with horror this week as USAID distributed taxpayer funded documents claiming ‘we cannot tell someone’s sex or gender by looking at them’ and that not calling oneself ‘cis-gendered’ is a microaggression[.] I’m not cis-anything. I’m a woman,” Corrigan continued.

She added in the Twitter thread that she will be holding a press conference about the alleged anti-Christian sentiment Thursday.

Leaked documents to the Daily Caller showed instructions distributed to employees at USAID on how to use pronouns, with graphics representing gender spectrums.

The documents appear to have been created after a June Supreme Court ruling, which is referenced in the pages.