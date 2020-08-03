Washington Post Highlights Trump,Maxwell Connection, Ignores Allegations That Bill Clinton Visited Pedophile Island

The Washington Post highlighted connections between President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell in a Friday article.

In court documents unsealed Thursday night, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged that Clinton visited Little St. James, where orgies were reportedly frequent, while Ghislaine Maxwell, someone named Emmy, and two “young girls” from New York were also present.

The Washington Post highlighted connections between President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell in a recent article, though the publication has yet to run a headline on allegations that former President Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s pedophile island.

WaPo published a story July 31 titled “Before President Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well,’ they had mingled for years in the same gilded circles.” The story examined Trump’s relationship with the late sex offender’s cohort and ex-lover in light of Trump’s remark: “I wish her well, frankly,” when questioned about Maxwell potentially exposing powerful men during her prosecution.

The publication noted that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump’s words reference Epstein’s apparent suicide in prison. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Spokesman Says Former President ‘Never’ Went To Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Island, Despite Accuser’s Statements)

“What the president was noting is that the last person who was charged in this case ended up dead in a jail cell,” she said. “And the president wants justice to be served for the victims in this case, and he prefers for this to play out in a courtroom.”

Though WaPo published this story examining Trump and Maxwell’s connections, the publication has yet to publish a story online about the allegations against former President Bill Clinton, according to a search of the newspaper’s website.

In court documents unsealed Thursday night, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre told an attorney that the former president was a visitor on Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Though Giuffre does not describe Clinton committing any crimes, she said that orgies were routine activities on the island and that many of the young girls with whom Maxwell or Epstein had sex were underage.

“You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on the island],” Giuffre said, the court documents show. Giuffre said Epstein laughed at her question and said, “Well, he owes me a favor.”

“He never told me what favors they were,” Giuffre said. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke.” (RELATED: ‘What’s Bill Clinton Doing Here?’: Accuser Virginia Giuffre Describes Bill Clinton’s Visit To Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedophile Island)

The Epstein accuser said that while Clinton was on Epstein’s private island, Maxwell, someone named Emmy, and two “young girls” from New York were also present, the court documents show. According to Giuffre, Clinton and other visitors to the island did not stay in the main house but stayed in villas on the island.

Flight logs show that Clinton took at least 26 trips aboard Epstein’s “Lolita Express,” a jet that reportedly includes a bed where passengers could have group sex with girls, Fox News reported in May 2016. The former president left his Secret Service detail behind on a least five of these flights, according to Fox News.

Clinton has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, but a spokesman for the former president told Newsweek that Clinton had “never been to Little St. James Island.”

“He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” spokesman Angel Ureña told the publication. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

Ureña also referred Newsweek to a July 2019 statement from Clinton on the matter, in which Clinton denied ever going to Little St. James, Epstein’s Florida residence, or Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

WaPo did not respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

