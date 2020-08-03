WWE Star Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Baby Boy

Former WWE star Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev announced the birth of their baby boy on Sunday.

Nikki and Artem shared the news with a photo of their hands holding the baby’s tiny hand on Instagram.

“Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!” Nikki captioned her photo. “Everyone is safe and healthy.”

“7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev,” Chigvinstev captioned his Instagram post.

Nikki’s sister Brie Bella announced the birth of her baby boy Saturday.

“We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” Brie captioned her post.

The twin sisters announced their pregnancies together in January. The due dates were originally less than two weeks apart, but the sisters’ babies were born one day apart. (RELATED: Nikki And Brie Bella Pregnant At The Same Time, Due Less Than 2 Weeks Apart)

This is going to be so cool for their families growing up. It is Brie’s second child, but still. Having a cousin your age is one of the greatest gifts in a family. You tend to get along better with your cousins than you do with your siblings. Cousin sleepovers were the best growing up.

It still seems like such an odd coincidence that Nikki and Brie got pregnant pretty much at the exact same time, but it makes the family that much sweeter.