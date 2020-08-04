247Sports Picks The Wisconsin Badgers To Finish 3rd In The Big 10 This Upcoming Basketball Season

247Sports thinks the Wisconsin Badgers will be one of the best basketball teams in the Big 10 this season.

The popular sports publication recently released the projected standings for the upcoming basketball season, and Wisconsin is predicted to finish third.

Iowa is predicted to win the whole thing and Illinois is expected to finish second.

Another day goes by and there’s more preseason hype for the Wisconsin Badgers. It’s clear that we can’t fly under the radar this season.

That might have worked last year after a very disappointing and slow start, but the eyes of the college basketball world are upon us entering this season.

After winning a share of the B1G regular season and the top seed in the conference tournament, expectations couldn’t be higher.

We’re also going to start five seniors. Aleem Ford, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison will be as solid of a starting lineup as you’ll find in America.

March Madness was robbed from us in 2020, but it won’t be this time around. The Badgers are coming for it all, and we’re not taking prisoners.

Get on the hype train right now or get run over by Greg Gard and company.