REPORT: As Many As 28 Members Of The Rutgers Football Team Have Coronavirus

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have reportedly been decimated by coronavirus.

According to NJ.com, as many as 28 members of the Scarlet Knights have coronavirus and "multiple" members of the football staff also have it.

Rutgers previously quarantined the team in the final week of July after several people tied to the program tested positive.

Rutgers joins Michigan State on the sideline after six positive tests. pic.twitter.com/DJO6L5QsKj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 25, 2020

Rutgers football team sounds absolutely screwed. The Scarlet Knights reportedly have nearly 30 cases. How the hell are they supposed to practice?

Every single time I get a little bit of hope that we’re going to get some great news about the upcoming football season, I then hear stuff like this.

That’s about a quarter of the team with coronavirus. You simply can’t field a team if 25% of the players are sick.

It’s just not possible.

Where does Rutgers go from here? Well, the season is slated to start in a few weeks. That obviously won’t happen for the Scarlet Knights if they can’t even take the field.

Right now, Rutgers might honestly be in the worst position in all of college football.

Best of luck to the Scarlet Knights. I have no idea how they’re going to be ready for the season.