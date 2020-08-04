Aaron Rodgers Says He Doesn’t ‘Know What The Future Holds’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know what’s in his future.

The Packers drafted former Utah State star quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, and questions have been swirling ever since about Rodgers’ time in Green Bay winding down. Well, the Super Bowl champion doesn’t have much interest in discussing that topic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t take any of it for granted. I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude. And I’m enjoying being back with the guys. It’s fun to see them,” Rodgers said when talking about the future, according to ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Apr 10, 2020 at 10:43am PDT

You all better get used to these kinds of questions and discussions because they’re not going away any time soon.

The moment the Packers drafted Love, it changed the conversation in Green Bay. Now, no matter what Rodgers does, people will talk about when his time is over.

The realistic part about this situation is very simple. The Packers have three seasons before they need to make a long-term call on Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love) on Jul 31, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT

That means Love can’t really sit on the bench for more than two seasons. That’s just the way the league and rookie contracts work.

So, is Rodgers going to be done after two more years as the starters? I have no idea, but there are some tough decisions on the horizon.

As a massive Detroit Lions fan, I hope as much chaos as possible engulfs the team. Nothing would make me happier to see!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Dec 28, 2019 at 3:50pm PST

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch unfold. No matter what happens with Rodgers and Love, I have no doubt at all that it’s going to be entertaining as all hell.