Man Jumps Off Of A Bridge And Into A Lake In Epic Fashion In Twitter Video

One man pulled off an epic jump from a bridge in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy jumped off of a trampoline on a bridge and down into the lake beneath him. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

This wasn’t some short jump. This dude fell a a very solid distance before hitting the water. Watch the epic jump below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Yeah, this is going to be a hard pass from me. Don’t get me wrong. That was insanely badass, but I’m never going to do it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Just because something is epic doesn’t mean I’m signing up for it. You could load me up with all the beer in the world, and I still wouldn’t attempt that. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

There’s no shot in hell I’m ever going to jump off a bridge from a trampoline into a lake. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Clearly, this dude is just cut from a different kind of cloth, and he is probably a massive adrenaline junkie. I’m not sure there’s a much better adrenaline fix than doing what he did in the video above.

That’ll get the blood pumping real fast!

Props to this dude for the awesome viral video. That was an incredibly impressive stunt.