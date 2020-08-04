Ben Roethlisberger Said He ‘Feels Good’ After Elbow Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger feels healthy going into the 2020 season.

According to Ian Rapoport, Big Ben revealed to reporters Tuesday that he tore “tore three flexor tendons off the bone,” which resulted in surgery on his elbow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger tells reporters that he tore three flexor tendons off the bone, elbow surgery he believes no QB has ever come back from. Not Tommy John, but somewhat similar and very serious. That he looks and feels this good is impressive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2020

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, Roethlisberger said he “feels good” when throwing, but will be on a “pitch count” in training camp.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says, “My arm feels really good. I threw a lot of balls yesterday.” Waking up today? “It feels great.” Says he’s been throwing more this offseason than usual. But still… he will have a “pitch count” during this unusual camp. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 4, 2020

Big Ben‘s comeback is one of the biggest stories in the NFL. He hurt his elbow last season, and the Steelers had almost no shot after that.

Pittsburgh briefly looked like they’d be OK with Mason Rudolph playing quarterback, but that hope didn’t last long.

It’s clear that the Steelers need Roethlisberger back.

Well, he sounds healthy and ready to roll in 2020. If he is completely healthy, then the Steelers might be in for a huge year.

At the very least, he looks healthy, in shape and ready to play.

We’ll see how he progresses this season, but it sounds like Roethlisberger is ready to let it fly for the Steelers. That’s great news for fans.