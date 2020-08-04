Busch Light Will Start Selling Latte Cans In Every Single State

Busch Light Latte cans are coming to every part of America.

The famous beer company previously released Latte cans in some Midwestern states, but now they’ll be available for purchase from sea to shining sea in the USA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the announcement below.

I love this move from Busch, and it’s pretty funny. Inventing the Latte cans was one of the smartest decisions made in the beer industry in the past several years.

The cans come out right when latte coffees become popular again in the fall. However, instead of drinking latte coffees like a French communist who hates freedom, Busch is providing the boys with some ice cold beer lattes.

Rise and shine. It’s Busch Latte Season. (Sound on for optimal refreshment.) pic.twitter.com/XUqHq2gK4w — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 7, 2019

We all know that marketing is a huge part of the beer game. Stay ahead of the curve or fall behind forever.

Busch already releases orange camo cans for the hunting season, and now they’re giving all of America the Latte can.

I’m here for that kind of action.

I can’t wait to crack a few of these bad boys open!