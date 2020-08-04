‘The Incentive Structure Is Set Up … To Delay Reopening’: Corey DeAngelis On Reopening Schools

Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice at the Reason Foundation and executive director at the Educational Freedom Institute, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about schools reopening in the fall, teachers writing fake obituaries and more.

Students and teachers nationwide are still unsure whether they will return to the classroom in the fall. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Dr. Robert Redfield claimed “it is in the public health interest that these K-12 students get the schools back open for face-to-face learning.”

“The safety levels and the risk tolerance levels of different families differ,” DeAngelis told the Caller. “Different locations have different susceptibilities to transmissions of the virus. I think ultimately this decision should come in the hands of the individual families in their communities and it shouldn’t really be a blanket order one way or the other.”

“The more important thing is that the money should follow the child to wherever they’re receiving an education,” DeAngelis said. “I think a lot of people are missing the main point here, which is not ‘Should all schools reopen or not,’ it’s who should have that power and who should make those decisions. I think it should be at the hands of families.”

DeAngelis also discussed Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to reopen schools on Nov. 6, the importance of school choice during a pandemic and more. (RELATED: Teacher’s Union Supports Strikes If Schools Reopen Without Safety Measures)

WATCH:

