Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Gets Taken Off Of The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is off of the NFL’s coronavirus list.

Stafford was placed on the list at the start of August, but the team announced Tuesday that the franchise quarterback was back on the active roster after a “false-positive.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He tested negative in three follow-up tests, and the Lions emphasized that he isn’t positive for coronavirus. You can read the full statement below.

This is great news for Stafford, his family, the Lions and fans everywhere. I can’t stress enough how bad the Lions would be without him playing.

Do we all remember last season when Stafford went down with an injury and missed a large chunk of the season?

Detroit was atrocious. If he had to miss more substantial time because of coronavirus, then the season would be over for Detroit before it even got started.

Luckily, that’s no longer a concern because he doesn’t have coronavirus to begin with. It’s about time we got some good news, and this is the definition of great news during the war against the virus.

Now, let’s get to work and prepare to win a ton of football games in 2020.