Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He’s Going To ‘F**k’ Up Donta Hall During Altercation

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got into an altercation with Brooklyn Nets player Donta Hall during a Tuesday game.

The NBA superstar and Hall got into a minor scuffle, and it ended with the Greek Freak telling the ref “I’m going to “f**k him up” in reference to Donta Hall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the moment unfold below.

Things got heated between Giannis and Danta Hall ???? pic.twitter.com/3Tnk1CVA16 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2020

Obviously it’s great to see a little passion out of Giannis. He’s the face of the Milwaukee Bucks and he’s arguably the best player in the NBA.

You always want to see a guy like him have a little energy and fire in his grill.

Having said that, this is the kind of stuff that always gets me annoyed about the NBA and the MLB. The athletes are all talk and no action.

Do you want to talk tough or do you actually want to be tough? If you’re not actually going to throw hands, then knock it off.

I’m certainly not advocating for fighting, but don’t tell a ref that you’re going “f**k him up” if you then proceed to do nothing.

Save the tough guy act for the NHL. Focus on free throws and post play.

I like Giannis. I really do, but I can do without this act if he’s not going to back it up.