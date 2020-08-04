‘Totally False’: Heidi Klum Denies Ever Being On Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Jet

Heidi Klum’s lawyer said any connection between the supermodel and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were “totally false” following claims she flew on his private jet.

“Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false,” the 47-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s attorney, Daniel S. Passman, told E! News in a piece published Tuesday. “Heidi Klum’s name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Slams Critics Shaming Her For Not Wearing A Bra)

“Many high profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them… The explanation is simple,” her attorney added. “She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein’s planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Admits She Had A Boob Job, Wants Her Implants Out)

The German supermodel also expressed sympathy and support for the victims, telling People magazine in a statement she has “been watching the news and see that I have been mistakenly named as a passenger on one of Mr. Epstein’s flights.” (RELATED: Bill Clinton Spokesman Says Former President ‘Never’ Went To Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Island, Despite Accuser’s Statements)

“I did not know Mr. Epstein and therefore have never been on his planes, at his homes or his island,” she added. “I am speaking up as I do not want to be falsely associated with Mr. Epstein and the horrific story surrounding him.

Klum concluded, “I stand with the victims who have so bravely come forward and I too want the truth to come out and for justice to prevail.”

It all comes after documents were unsealed last week from a 2015 defamation case, filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) against Epstein’s confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

Included in the documents was a 2011 deposition between Giuffre and her attorney in which she alleged Klum among other high-profile celebrities like “Naomi Cambell, Bill Clinton and Al Gore” traveled on Epstein’s plane, according to WPEC.