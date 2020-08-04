Indiana Football Player Brady Feeney ‘Dealing With Possible Heart Issues’ Because Of Coronavirus

Indiana football player Brady Feeney is in rough shape because of coronavirus.

Feeney’s mother Debbie Rucker had a Facebook post about her son go viral after she said he was “dealing with possible heart issues” and had to go to the ER because of the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rucker also said that her son’s blood work indicates further issues because of coronavirus. According to the Indy Star, Feeney will visit a cardiologist to be further evaluated.

You can read Rucker’s full post about her son’s issues below.

Intense Facebook post here from Debbie Rucker, mother of Indiana freshman OL Brady Feeney. pic.twitter.com/Ula5lBQfO2 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 3, 2020

The red line in college football with every person I’ve talked to has been the hospitalization of players.

The belief is that if a handful of players end up in the hospital because of coronavirus, then the season is over.

There’s no chance schools will keep playing if athletes end up on ventilators. Now, it doesn’t sound like Feeney is at that point just yet, but he’s definitely in rougher shape than you’d expect a college athlete to be in.

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family. I can’t imagine how difficult this must be for all of them.

Coronavirus has hammered the world of sports, and we seemingly never stop getting more and more bad news. This is without a doubt some of the worst news that we’ve received so far.

Let’s all hope Feeney makes a full recovery and kicks this virus. It’s a brutal situation to be in, and we’re all pulling for the Indiana lineman.