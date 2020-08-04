‘He’ll Be There’ — Jill Biden Says Joe Will Show Up To The Three Scheduled Debates

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, confirmed Tuesday that her husband will show up to all three scheduled presidential debates.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing” with Dana Perino, Biden’s wife was immediately asked if her husband would show up and take on President Donald Trump at the three scheduled presidential debates following speculation they could be canceled.

“Oh yes,” Biden said. “He will. I think it’s three debates that they decided on. Yeah. He’ll be there.”

The question comes as Democratic strategists and supporters of Biden have said he should not debate Trump.

In June, Biden’s campaign committed to three debates with Trump before the election in November. Trump’s campaign requested four live debates against Biden, the New York Times reported. The four debates would be one more debate than nominees of both parties usually have before the general election. However, the Biden campaign has only committed to the three. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Campaign Pushing For 4 Live Debates Against Joe Biden) (RELATED: Biden Campaign Commits To Three Debates)

“Joe Biden looks forward to facing Donald Trump in a multi-debate series that the American people have come to expect from their leaders; we hope that President Trump would not break that tradition or make excuses for a refusal to participate,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a letter to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates” in June.