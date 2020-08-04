Biden Campaign Event Features Activist Who Expressed Support For Defunding Police

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is scheduled to host an event Tuesday that features an activist who expressed her support for defunding the police.

Biden’s Tuesday event, targeted at Latino voters, will feature immigration activist Alida Garcia as one of the panelists who will “outline Biden’s commitment and vision for the Latino community,” according to a Biden campaign press release.

Following the release of his agenda for the Latino community, fellow Delawarean @evilhag will take part in a Todos con Biden to Host National Organizing Charla tonight for @JoeBiden‘s campaign pic.twitter.com/YIp2NDlSKD — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) August 4, 2020

Garcia in June tweeted support for defunding the police. “Perhaps the fact that other jurisdictions’ police officers have nothing to do tonight but be in #Oakland is a sign that we should defund the police,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of police officers from outside jurisdictions showing up at Oakland protests.

Garcia, who didn’t return an email seeking comment, is also a vice president at Fwd.us, an advocacy group that lobbies for amnesty for illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Dem Candidate On Looting: ‘So What? Burn It To The Ground If That’s What It Takes’)

Perhaps the fact that other jurisdictions’ police officers have nothing to do tonight but be in #Oakland is a sign that we should defund the police.https://t.co/fx26eddbH5 — Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) June 4, 2020

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has said he doesn’t support defunding the police, although he does support redirecting some funding away from police departments.

