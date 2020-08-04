Kanye West Names Biblical Life Coach Michelle Tidball As His Running Mate. Here’s What We Know About Her

Kanye West listed biblical life coach Michelle Tidball as his running mate Monday when he filed signatures to be on the presidential ballot in Arkansas.

But who is Tidball and what do we know about her?

Michelle lives in Cody, Wyoming and runs her own online biblical study program under the nonprofit name, “Abundant Ministries,” according to a recent article in Forbes magazine. (RELATED: Kanye West Says He’s Focusing On The Music Following Bizarre Campaign Weekend)

Kanye West officially names Michelle Tidball as VP in ballot filing documents: https://t.co/6Db4tbXXzY pic.twitter.com/qtCpR1ECbX — Complex (@Complex) August 4, 2020

The piece goes on to note that on her biography page, she explained she has “various degrees in mental health and criminal justice” and that she previously “worked as a mental health therapist for ten years” before transitioning into life coaching. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

However, the link to that page no longer exists and all the page reads is, “No Results Found. The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.”

The article also noted that Tidball previously served as the executive director of a nonprofit in Cody that helped mentor students called Bright Futures Mentoring Program.

In an audio clip obtained by TMZ last month on her bible study program website, the life coach reportedly talked about how doing daily household chores was a good way to handle mental illness. It has since been taken down.

YES — It’s official! Kanye West is running for President of the United States!#Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/LOnBPyTAeq — Michelle Tidball (@MichelleTidbaII) July 15, 2020

“If you would get up every day and make your bed and do your dishes — you would be better,” Tidball shared, per the outlet.

The outlet also noted they had been able to confirm that the life coach earned a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Wyoming in 2003.

As previously reported, the 43-year-old rapper gained enough signatures Monday to be on the presidential ballot in Arkansas for the 2020 election and listed Tidball as his vice president.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said West procured the necessary 1,000 signatures to run as an independent in the state, per THV11.