Katy Perry And Other Celebs Show Support For Ellen DeGeneres Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Katy Perry, Kevin Hart and other celebrities have shown their support for Ellen DeGeneres and defended her amid toxic workplace allegations.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen [and] on the @theellenshow,” the 35-year-old pop singer tweeted to her millions of followers Tuesday. The comments were noted by Page Six. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations Against Her Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’)

“I think we all have witnessed the light [and] continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades,” she added. (RELATED: Former Bodyguard For Ellen DeGeneres Backs Up Claims The Daytime Talk Host Isn’t Very Kind)

Perry continued, while sharing that she was “sending you love [and] a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” Hart captioned his post on Instagram. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

“The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall,” he added. “It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love.”

The 41-year-old comedian continued, while he noted how he was “looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon….This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen…”

Actor Jerry O’Connell captioned his post Monday on Instagram simply, “Love Ellen and Portia [de Rossi]. Always have. Always will,” along with a photo that read, “I Stand By Ellen.”

Polo player, Nacho Figueras, who is also friends with Prince Harry, wrote on his social media post that, “everyone was super nice, not just to me but to each other and anyone involved,” during his appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I have seen Ellen act not just in her show but in public appearances in theaters where she is nice to absolutely everyone, the guy serving the coffee, the person in the elevator, the security guy and the owner of the venue,” he added. “Everyone loves her because that is who she is. She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect.”

Figueras continued, while he explained that he would “stand for” his friend and challenged others to do the same.

“The world has become a very dangerous place because it seems that we cannot make anything right,” he went on. “If I am going to be criticized for defending someone that I think deserves to be defended then so be it.”

It comes after the talkshow host’s wife of 12 years, Portia de Rossi, broke her silence Monday and defended Ellen.

“To all our fans….we see you,” the 47-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a picture that simply read, “I Stand With Ellen.”

“Thank you for your support,” she added, before including a whole series of hashtags that read things like, #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen #theellenshow #ellenshow.”

As previously reported, the comedian and talk show host reportedly issued an apology last week in a memo to staff where she said she was “glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention” and that they are “taking steps … to correct” them.