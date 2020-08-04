Lea Thompson And Brad Garrett Back Claims Of Ellen DeGeneres Treating People ‘Horribly’

Actors Lea Thompson and Brad Garrett backed claims that TV host Elle DeGeneres doesn’t treat people too kindly.

Garrett, who has been on DeGeneres’ day-time talk show six times, tweeted about how “horribly” the TV host had treated people, according to a report published Saturday by Page Six.

Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff – Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020



“Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow,” Garrett tweeted. “Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge.”

His tweet was in response to an article about DeGeneres’ alleged apology sent in a memo to staff.

Thompson, who starred in “Back To The Future,” later confirmed Garrett’s claim on Twitter. (RELATED: #ReplaceEllen Trends On Twitter Following Accusations Sexual Misconduct, Toxic Workplace On ‘The Ellen Show’)

“True story. It is,” Thompson tweeted in response to an article titled “Brad Garrett Claims Mistreatment By Elle DeGeneres Is ‘Common Knowledge’ After Host’s apology, according to the Daily Mail.

The claims that her behavior was “common knowledge” come after 11 employees of “The Ellen Show” went public with accusations against the production team. The anonymous employees claimed the executive producers had been racist and fostered a hostile work environment.

Another report surfaced accusing executive producers of sexual harassment in the workplace.

WarnerMedia has since decided to open an investigation into “The Ellen Show” regarding the experiences said to happen on set.