Michigan State Spartans Have 7 More Cases Of Coronavirus After 177 Tests

The Michigan State Spartans have several more cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Spartans recently conducted 177 tests for coronavirus on athletes, coaches and staff members, and seven of the tests came back positive.

The Spartans have now had a total of 35 positive tests after administering more than 800.

Is seven more positive tests great news for MSU? Obviously not. The ideal number of coronavirus cases is zero.

However, I really don’t think there’s any reason to panic. Having a total of 35 positive cases after more than 800 tests is not a huge deal.

Michigan State is one of the biggest athletic departments in all of America. They absolutely have the resources to deal with this.

As always, just make sure the players who are sick stay away from the rest of the team until they’re healthy. If you can protect the locker room, then you can protect the football season.

Don’t overreact and don’t panic. I think MSU should be just fine.