Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Issues Mandatory Mask Order, Says He Wants ‘To See College Football’ Happen

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued a mandatory mask order in an attempt to save the college football season.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Reeves ordered Tuesday that everyone in the state wear a mask at public gatherings and while shopping for two weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What did Reeves cite as the reason for the order? According to Ashton Pittman, Reeves said, “I want to see college football. The best way for that to occur is for us all to realize is that wearing a mask, as irritating as that can be & I promise I hate it more than anyone watching, is critical.”

This right here is how you’re going to get people to wear masks. No matter what you think about masks, tying it to football is a golden idea.

People in the SEC part of this country love football. It’s not just a game to them. It’s a way of life, and they’ll do anything to protect it.

Right now, the coronavirus pandemic is a huge threat to the season happening. That’s just a fact, and nobody knows if games will occur in the fall.

Well, Reeves wants people to know that wearing a mask might help, and he’s using the Rebels and Bulldogs as the reason why he’s issued the order.

As I’ve said many times. I’ll wear the mask if there’s a 0.0000001% chance it saves the football season. I’ll wear it in stores and take it off when I’m done.

Yes, it’s annoying, but I’d rather save football than not wear a mask. You can all call me a hero later.