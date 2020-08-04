Massive New Jersey Pool Party Under Investigation After Reports Of Little Social Distancing

A pool party hosted at an Alpine, New Jersey mansion has sparked an investigation after reports surfaced that the party didn’t adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The allegedly massive party had to be broken up by police and is currently being investigated by local police, state officials and the county prosecutor’s office, Alpine Mayor Paul Tomasko told NBC in an article published Tuesday.

“We’ve witnessed a night club being operated from the backyard of an Alpine house,” one neighbor said. “I’ve been to Vegas a number of times and this is like a pool party that they throw there.” https://t.co/iRRnEzAxsE — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 4, 2020

“We’ve witnessed a night club being operated from the backyard of an Alpine house,” one neighbor told the outlet. “I’ve been to Vegas a number of times and this is like a pool party that they throw there.”

Though hundreds of guests were reportedly in attendance, none were wearing face coverings or social distancing despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC News.

One guest claimed her group of friends paid almost $1,000 to attend the party. (RELATED: REPORT: Rutgers Coronavirus Outbreak On The Football Team Could Be Related To A Campus Party)

“I don’t know what kind of scheme, or what they was doing, what kind of scam it was, but I don’t appreciate how I was treated, how my friends were treated, how packed it was,” the woman said.

A man who identified himself as the host of the party told NBC that guests did not have to pay to attend the party.

“This is absolutely out of hand. I agree with all of that,” he said. “This is not how we do things. It got out of control.”

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said depending on the results of the investigation, things aren’t going to “end well.”

“Based on the description, there was close congregation and not a lot of face covering, if any,” Murphy said. “If in fact people are busted and there was a promoted party, that’s not gonna end well.”