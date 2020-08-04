Northwestern Suspends Football Workouts Because Of Coronavirus

The Northwestern Wildcats have suspended football workouts.

According to a statement from the football team, the Wildcats suspended football activities "following a positive COVID-19 test result." The team noted that the move was being done out of an "abundance" of caution.

You can read the full statement below.

Well, this is just a horrible update. The season is slated to start in a few weeks, and a Big 10 team just hammered the pause button.

If that’s not a bad turn of events, then I don’t know what is. That’s about as bad as it could get in early August.

We need as many teams as possible on the practice field. The last thing we need is teams suspending football activities.

Northwestern isn’t trending in the right direction at all. Hopefully, this situation is resolved very quickly.

Let the player who is sick heal up, keep him away from the rest of the squad and then get back to work. Football is less than a month away. We definitely don’t have time on our side anymore. Not at all.