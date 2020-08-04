Paris Jackson Says She Doesn’t Have A Label For Her Sexuality

Model Paris Jackson opened up about her sexuality after revealing she doesn’t consider herself to be bisexual.

Jackson said she doesn’t have a “label” for her sexuality in an interview published Tuesday by People magazine.

“I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits,” Jackson told the outlet. “Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize … We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful.” (RELATED: REPORT: Paris Jackson Refuses To Go To Rehab Following Suicide Scare)

Jackson first opened up about her relationship and her sexuality during an episode of the model’s new Facebook Watch show “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn.”

“I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women,” Jackson said in a previous episode. “It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it’s literally just what are you like as a person.”

Jackson previously claimed she thought she’d end up with a woman.

“I thought I’d end up marrying a chick. …I’ve dated more women than men, been with more chicks,” Jackson said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “The public only knows about three long-term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about, like, most of the relationships I’ve been in.”