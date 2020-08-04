Pete Carroll Sounds Open To The Seahawks Signing Antonio Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounds open to signing Antonio Brown.

The Seahawks have long been rumored to be one of the teams interested in the disgraced NFL receiver, who was recently hit with an eight game suspension without pay for multiple violations of league policy.

Now, Carroll has opened up a little bit on the idea, and he certainly didn't rule it out.

The Seahawks coach said the following about Brown, according to ESPN:

What I’d say to you is what we always say because it’s what we always do and who we are. John is competing at every turn. There’s never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren’t involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He’s all over it. He understands what’s going on right now, as much as you can. It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you.

I truly don’t understand at all why any team in the NFL would want to touch Antonio Brown. I don’t understand it at all.

What has Brown done to prove that he deserves another shot in the NFL? I’ve seen nothing out of him to suggest he’s finally ready to be serious.

Look, there’s a real chance that Brown wants to turn his life around, and I certainly hope that’s the case.

However, that doesn’t mean he should be guaranteed another shot in the league. The NFL is a privilege. It’s not a right, and he has seemingly gone out of his way to lose that privilege.

Will a team end up signing him? This is the NFL, and a team will always take a shot on a guy with enough talent. I just think it’d be insanely foolish to put Brown in your locker room. I don’t see any situation where it ends well.