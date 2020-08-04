New Milwaukee Policies Banning Police Teargas And Other Tools For Crowd Control Sets ‘The Police Officers Up For Failure’

A Wisconsin Police Department withdrew from an agreement to provide security at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) after the Milwaukee Police Department made changes to its policy, banning the use of chemical irritants including pepper spray.

Over 100 police agencies have reportedly withdrawn from agreements to provide officers for security at the upcoming DNC.

“Our withdrawal from the DNC security detail is about safety and the fact that the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is setting the police officers up for failure,” Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Lamb said ” … I cannot in good conscience send the members of my department to be a part of that.”

At least 3 police departments in Wisconsin have pulled out of sending officers to the DNC in Milwaukee, citing an order by the city’s Fire and Police Commission for the Milwaukee Police Department to stop using tear gas and pepper spray on protestershttps://t.co/2Fhx3EjqNv — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 28, 2020

The Franklin, Greendale, and Menomonee Falls Police Departments all withdrew after a lack of resources led to security concerns, they told the DCNF. The Madison Police Department withdrew in early July citing depleted internal resources, a spokesperson told the DCNF.

The Franklin Police Department withdrew eight officers because “it is apparent there is a lack of commitment to provide the Milwaukee Police Department with the resources it needs to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters, attendees, citizens and police personnel,” Chief Rick Olivia told the DCNF.

The Wisconsin State Police, Green Bay, and Glendale Police Departments will honor their commitments to provide security to the DNC, they told the DCNF. Glendale will send five officers and Green Bay will provide 15 officers, two supervisors, and one SWAT team. (RELATED: Over 100 Police Agencies Bow Out Of Agreements To Provide Security At Democratic Party Convention: Report)

Both the Fox Point and Wauwatosa Police Department Chiefs told the DCNF that they had not committed to sending any officers to the DNC. Fox Point Chief Christopher Freedy said that one officer will respond to help the Milwaukee Police Department if a mutual aid request is made.

The Brookfield, Brown Deer, Butler, Elm Grove, Greenfield, Hales, Mequon, Milwaukee, New Berlin, Oak Creek, River Hill, Thiensville, West Allis, and Whitefish Police Departments did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

