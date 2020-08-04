REPORT: Florida Is Expecting To Play Alabama During The 2020 Football Season

The Florida Gators are expecting to play the Alabama Crimson Tide this football season.

The Gators and Crimson Tide weren’t originally scheduled to play during the 2020 campaign, but the SEC has had to switch schedules around after all non-conference games were canceled and two league games were added during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020

According to Joseph Goodman, Florida staff members have been complaining about Alabama being added to their schedule. No official announcement has come from the SEC just yet.

Heard from someone today that UF’s coaching staff has been complaining about having to add Alabama to their schedules. If this is true, then Alabama will have non-division games against UF, UGA and UT. Tough road. — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) August 3, 2020

I hope like hell Florida and Alabama play during the 2020 season. I’d absolutely love to see that happen.

This is supposed to be the best team that the Gators have had in a long time with Kyle Trask under center. Florida has playoff aspirations in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Trask (@ktrask11) on May 7, 2020 at 6:38pm PDT

Alabama missed the playoff last season, but you can guarantee that Nick Saban and company are coming back with a vengeance.

The Gators and Crimson Tide are without a doubt going to be two of the best teams in the SEC, and matchups like that are the kind that fans crave.

Florida vs. Alabama would immediately become one of the biggest games in all of college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

We should all be cheering for this to happen. I said the SEC going to 10 conference games would be awesome, and this is why. Fans get more big time matchups, which raises the stakes.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed because this sounds like a ton of fun!