REPORT: Idaho Football Players Don’t Want To Play The Season

The Idaho football team reportedly doesn’t want to play the upcoming season.

According to Stadium.com, 73% of players on the former FBS program voted in a confidential poll that they don’t want to play the season during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nearly 3/4 of Idaho’s football team doesn’t want to play this fall because of COVID health concerns, sources told @Stadium. Player said: “This will get drastically worse as season progresses. We’ve been neglected by NCAA in terms of wealth over health.” https://t.co/JBWUw6dX7Q — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2020

It was only a matter of time until a story like this surfaced. It was only a matter of time before an entire team decided they didn’t want to play.

The good news is that it’s not an FBS team, and a ton of FCS teams have already put off their season for the time being.

As long as it’s an FCS school that doesn’t want to take the field, then there’s no real reason to worry about the upcoming season.

However, if this problem filters into the FBS, then we could have a huge crisis on our hands. Imagine if a top 10 team just decided they didn’t want to play.

That’s their right, but things could unravel quickly.

At the end of the day, Idaho players have to do what they think is best for themselves. Having said that, I’m confident players can be kept safe and games can happen.