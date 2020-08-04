Royal Family Sends Birthday Messages To Meghan Markle

The Royal Family took time out on Tuesday to post messages on social media to Meghan Markle on her 39th birthday.

“Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday,” a message from the Twitter account from Buckingham Palace read, along with a great photo of Queen Elizabeth II and the former duchess together. The comments were noted by Page Six.

“The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018,” the post added. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Friend Says)

Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018. pic.twitter.com/jTv8NmISYo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2020

Not long after, the royal household of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sent out a post wishing the royal a “very happy birthday,” along with a snap of the former “Suits” actress. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today,” the post from the royal household read.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! pic.twitter.com/42VD8c8q69 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2020

Markle’s father-in-law, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also sent the former duchess birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” a tweet read from the royal household.

Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/NPuCdbAAEz — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2020

It all comes after Markle and Prince Harry announced plans to step down from their senior royal roles and live a “financially independent” life. They have since moved to Los Angeles.