Ryan Reynolds Apologizes For ‘Giant F**king Mistake’ After Tying The Knot On Former Slave Plantation

Ryan Reynolds apologized for “giant fucking mistake” after tying the knot with Blake Lively on a former slave plantation in 2012.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," the 43-year-old actor told Fast Company in a piece published Tuesday about his wedding at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina.

"It's impossible to reconcile," he added. "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

The “Deadpool” star then shared how years later they decided to get married again, but at home this time.

“Years ago we got married again at home—but shame works in weird ways,” the “Green Lantern” star explained. “A giant fucking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action.”

“It doesn’t mean you won’t fuck up again,” he added. “But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

It all comes following reports in June that Reynolds and the “Gossip Girl” star had donated $200,000 to the NAACP following the death of George Floyd, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car,” the couple shared in a joint statement.

“We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out,” the statement added. “We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

Lively and Reynolds also revealed they donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The couple also said they plan to educate themselves and vote in all local elections going forward.

“We are committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously,” the couple statement read.

“It’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling,” the statement added.