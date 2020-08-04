‘Stand Taller On One Leg’: Veteran Amputee Running For Senate Launches Ad Attacking ‘Violent, Left-Wing Extremists’

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner’s challenger, Republican Daniel Gade, has launched a new campaign advertisement targeting poor leadership and the “woke mob.”

“Watching American cities be torn apart by violent, left-wing extremists, it’s devastating, and it’s not what I sacrificed for,” Grade said in the advertisement. “I’ll stand taller on one leg than any career politician, especially when it comes to defending our country.”

Gade, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, lost his right leg when his Humvee was hit by an IED while he was deployed in Iraq in 2005, LocalDVM reported. He worked on veterans issues and military healthcare for the George W. Bush administration and now is a professor at American University.

Warner is a two-term incumbent who served as governor of Virginia for four years before running for Senate, according to Ballotpedia. Virginia has not had a Republican Senator since Warner’s election in 2009, according to Ballotpedia.

Warner is currently out-funding Gade by a little over $9.5 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

“I approve this message because leadership isn’t caving to a woke mob. That’s cowardice, and our leaders like Mark Warner seem to have forgotten that,” Gade said. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of All The Things The Woke Mob Has Destroyed This Year)

Gade’s advertisement shows video footage of protesters shaking a fence, smashing a limousine, and wearing masks with their fists raised in the air.

